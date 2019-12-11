Amdocs unit Vubiquity wins Bulgarian TVoD deal

Israeli communications and media software and services provider Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) has announced that its unit Vubiquity has been awarded a deal by A1 Telekom Austria Group to provide end-to-end content management and processing services to support the roll-out of A1’s first TVoD platform in Bulgaria.

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media said: "We’re extremely pleased to be working with market leader A1 Bulgaria and supporting its highly differentiated and personalized, media on-demand launch."

No financial details were provided. Amdocs share price fell 0.77% on the NYSE last night to $69.53, giving a market cap of $9.4 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2019

