American Airlines to fly New York-Tel Aviv from May

American Airlines has announced that it will start flying on the Tel Aviv-New York route from May 6. The flights will be on a Boeing 777-200. The airline says that booking will start on January 25.

American Airline says that its return to Tel Aviv is part of the new strategic alliance between JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL). It says that the partnership offers customers enhanced connectivity and access to the biggest network in the Northeast of the US.

"It is a great privilege for American Airlines to return to Tel Aviv," said Tom Lattig, Vice President EMEA Sales and Distribution, American Airlines. "The safety and comfort of our customers and team is always our top priority, and we look forward to serving our customers on this important business, leisure and cultural route."

American Airlines also intends to launch new service from Tel Aviv to its largest hub, Dallas-Fort Worth, later this year, which will provide several connections throughout the U.S.

