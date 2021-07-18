Amir Marketing teams with irrigation startup NDrip

NDrip has signed an exclusive agreement with Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. (TASE: AMRK) for distribution of it smart irrigation system. The NDrip Connect system enables farmers and growers to obtain forecasts and precise irrigation recommendations, and to monitor nitrogen levels in the field, without the need for calibration. The system has so far been installed on about 15,000 dunams (3,750 acres) in Israel, Brazil, the US, Australia, Africa, Vietnam and Thailand.

Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture CEO Guy Binstok said, "This is our first venture into precision irrigation, as one of the company's growth engines. We examined the system during a year of collaboration with NDrip, and we are now able to reach every farmer in Israel with a basket of product and solutions that enable him to make his farming practice more efficient."

NDrip was founded in 2015 by Prof. Uri Shani, formerly head of the Water Authority. Its CEO is Eran Pollak, formerly deputy head of the Ministry of Finance Budgets Division. So far, the company has raised over $25 million, and it will shortly embark on a further fund raising round.

"We are very proud of being able to collaborate with Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture, which is a leading company in Israeli agriculture, with optimal deployment from Metula to the Arava. This strategic collaboration will enable us to provide a reliable and high-quality service to Israeli farmers, at the same time as the company's extensive international activity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021