Amir Yaron to be next Bank of Israel Governor

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon have announced that they are recommending that Prof. Amir Yaron will be their preferred candidate to be the next Governor of the Bank of Israel.

Yaron is a professor of banking and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He specializes in asset pricing, macro-finance and applied time series econometrics. He has his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and B.A. and M.A. degrees in Economics from Tel Aviv University.

He is a Board Member of the Dovrat Economic Policy Center at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya and Head of the capital market research group at the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

Married with two children, he served as a captain in the IDF where he was a financial advisor to the Chief of Staff.

Yaron's appointment will need to be approved by Committee for Senior Public Appointments and the cabinet.

Dr. Karnit Flug completes her five year term of office next month.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018