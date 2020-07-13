Amiti Ventures closes $110m third VC fund

Israeli venture capital fund Amiti Ventures has announced the closing of a $110 million venture capital fund - its third fund. The fund is headed by Magma Ventures founding partner Modi Rosen and Ben Rabinowitz, who previously led Amiti's two funds. The third partner is Maya Pizov, formerly of Viola.

The fund invests in early stage (seed and Series A) startups in a range of areas. Even before the third fund was closed, it already invested in two companies in the fields of AI and cybersecurity. Rosen has joined Amiti after Magma, which is considered a successful VC firm, decided not to raise a fifth fund due to disputes between Rosen and fellow managing partner and founder Yahal Zilka.

Rabinowitz and Rosen have previously invested together in a range of startups including Innoviz, Corephotonics, Autotalks and Valens. They have also invested separately in the likes of Waze and AppsFlyer.

Amiti stressed in its press release that it is implementing a "strategy allowing room for endeavor for entrepreneurs, along with assistance and direction in decisions at critical moments."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020