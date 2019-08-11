Amnon Shashua invests in Marius Nacht's digital bank venture

Amnon Shashua, one of the founders of Mobileye, which was sold to Intel for $15.3 billion, is joining the list of investors in the digital bank venture led by Marius Nacht, chairman of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) and one of its founders. Shashua recently bought a 4.99% stake in the bank, which is in the process of obtaining a license from the Bank of Israel.

If it obtains a license from the Bank of Israel Banking Supervision Department, Nacht's digital bank will be the first to do so for a very long time. The new bank is meant to bring a fresh approach to retail banking in Israel.

Nacht has brought in someone who could be important on the regulatory front: former accountant general in the Ministry of Finance Yehoshua (Shuki) Oren, who was also formerly CEO of Kardan N.V., CEO of Bank Leumi Switzerland, and a senior manager at Investec. Oren is the designated chairman of the new bank.

Shashua and his partner in setting up Mobileye, Ziv Aviram, have another promising investment, artificial vision device company OrCam, which is already worth over $1 billion.

Disclosure: Marius Nacht is the former life partner of Anat Agmon, one of the controlling shareholders in "Globes".

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2019

