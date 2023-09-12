Amnon Shashua's unicorn AI21 rents central Tel Aviv offices

Generative AI company AI21 Labs, which recently announced the closing of a $155 million financing round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, has rented offices in the heart of Tel Aviv’s business district. The company, founded in 2017 by its chairperson Prof. Amnon Shasuha (founder of Mobileye) and co-CEOs Prof. Yoav Shoham and Ori Goshen, has rented 7,000 square meters in the Da Vinci project on the corner of Kaplan Street and Leonardo da Vinci Street in the city. The offices occupy part of two floors, the fourth and fifth, in an eight-floor building in the project. The space is being rented from Israel-Canada, Acro Real Estate, and private investors.

According to details that have reached "Globes", each floor has 4,500 square meters of space, and faces the Sarona precinct and the piazza at the center of it. The rent is between NIS 140 and NIS 180 monthly per square meter, including finishing work. On the basis of these numbers, the rent is up to some NIS 15 million annually. The assessment on the market is that the lease is for "a very long period", at least five years with an option on a further five.

The Da Vinci project consists of two 42-floor towers containing 412 apartments and an office and commercial building with 33,000 square meters of space.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2023.

