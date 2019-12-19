Anagog, Binah.ai win NTT startup competition

Anagog, which has developed a platform for monitoring smartphone sensors that can convey insights on usage habits without running down the battery, and Binah.ai, which provides external solutions for the big data challenges of large corporations, have won through to the finals of NTT Data Group's global innovation competition, which will be held next month in Japan.

Anagog and Binah.ai were the big winners in the NTT Data 10th Open Innovation Contest in the telecom sector, which was held this week by Japanese telecom giant NTT Data in partnership with Deloitte and the patent lawyers and law firm Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz.

The competition aroused interest among investment funds and Israeli entrepreneurs. This was due to the opportunity for cooperation with a global telecom chain with about 118,000 employees worldwide. NTT Group arranged the competition in Israel as part of its efforts to scout for innovative technologies around the world.

Anagog and Binah.ai were selected from the nine companies who had won through to the final stage that was held this week in the Azrieli Sarona building in Tel Aviv. The panel of judges included staff from NTT DATA as well as senior representatives from Israeli high-tech including: Natalie Refuah, Partner in Viola Ventures, Adv. Guy Lachmann, Senior Partner in the High-Tech Group at the Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz law firm, Tal Chen CPA, Partner and Head of the High-Tech Sector Deloitte Israel, and Omri Green, Partner at Grove Ventures. During the competition, the judges examined the Israeli technologies with an emphasis on the strategic targets of the NTT Group.

Anagog was founded in 2010 by Gil Levy and Yaron Aizenbud. In 2015, Ofer Tziperman joined the company as CEO and an investor. The company's investors include: carmaker Daimler together with Mizmaa Ventures, and Volkswagen car units Porsche and Skoda, and others. The technology developed by Anagog can analyze the signals produced by devices without any impact being made on the life of the battery. Such an analysis allows the telephone to identify the movement of the owner and improve the user experience.

Binah.ai was founded in 2016 by Michael Markzon and David Maman. The company has developed a platform that provides external solutions to the big data challenges of large corporations. This allows quality analysis of manufacturing processes, thus assisting enterprises in reducing the costs and time required for projects.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019