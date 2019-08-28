Anaplan buys Israeli business intelligence co Mintigo

US connected planning company Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) has announced that it has acquired Israeli business intelligence company Mintigo for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Kfar Saba, Mintigo was founded in 2009 by Dr. Jacob Shama, Tal Segalov and Ehud Ben-Reuven. The company has raised $50 million to date and investors include Glilot Capital Partners, Sequoia Capital IL, Adams Street Partners, Giza Venture Capital, Maverick Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners and La Maison. The company has combined big data with AI and predictive analytics to develop an intelligent customer engagement platform for enterprise marketing and sales.

Anaplan CEO Frank Calderoni said, "We are very excited to announce that we have signed an agreement to acquire Mintigo, an Israeli-based company with an AI-powered customer engagement platform that provides predictive analytics for marketing and sales. Mintigo brings strong expertise in data science and machine learning automation. Mintigo's exceptional talent will strengthen our position as a leader in the category of connected planning by augmenting and elevating the predictive capabilities of our solutions, while accelerating toward our vision for an AI-enabled platform. We also believe the Mintigo team is very well aligned with our culture."

He added, "We expect to complete this transaction by the end of the quarter subject to closing conditions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019