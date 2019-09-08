Anath Levin to head BlackRock Israel

Anath Levin, formerly chief investment officer at Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) and Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS), has joined international investment giant BlackRock as manager of its activity in Israel. Levin, who was CEO of Migdal Insurance and a division head at Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), will replace Alex Pollak, who has been BlackRock's country head in Israel since 2008 and who will transfer to other roles within BlackRock.

BlackRock said in a statement: "Levin will be responsible for developing strategic initiatives of the company in Israel, expanding local collaborations, implementing service to local customers, and supporting the company's investment activity, with the aim of boosting BlackRock's growth within the Israeli market."

BlackRock is one of the world's largest investment management companies, with a total of some $6.8 trillion under management. In Israel, BlackRock mainly works with financial institutions. It recently entered into direct mutual funds activity in collaboration with investment house Altshuler Shaham. BlackRock states that BlackRock Israel has $20 billion under management.

