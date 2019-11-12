Angular Ventures closes $41m Israel, Europe seed fund

Angular Ventures has closed a $41 million venture capital debut fund for seed investments in early stage startups in Israel and Europe. The firm, founded by Gil Dibner, has offices in Tel Aviv, London and New York. Angular Ventures had sought to raise a $25 million fund but increased the amount due to high demand from institutions.

The fund was founded in May 2018 and has already invested in 12 startups in Israel and Europe. Angular typically invests from $250,000 to $1.5 million in seed or Series A financing rounds.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2019

