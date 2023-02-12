Anti-government protests continue

For the sixth successive week, demonstrations took place last night to protest against the government’s planned changes in Israel’s judicial system, as the legislation moves forward in the Knesset. Last night’s demonstrations opened with a minute’s silence marking the death of two people killed in a car ramming attack in Jerusalem on Friday. The main demonstration was in Tel Aviv, with others taking place around the country, including, for the first time, in Efrat in Gush Etzion in Judea. Tens of thousands of people attended the Tel Aviv demonstration on the city’s Kaplan Street, where government offices are located, while some ten thousand demonstrated in Haifa. The police allowed demonstrators to block the Ayalon Highway for a short time.

Speaking in Haifa, Prof. Avram Hershko, a Nobel prizewinner for chemistry, said, "We must stop the madness. I can no longer stand aside, I must now express my opinion. What is happening here is an attempt to turn Israel from a democracy into tyranny, a dictatorship. There will be no-one to protect the citizen from the tyranny of the regime." Among the other speakers in Haifa was medical technology entrepreneur Dr. Shimon Eckhouse.

Among the speakers in Tel Aviv were former minister of justice Tzipi Livni, Avi Issacharoff, a journalist and one of the creators of the television series "Fauda", and head of the Social Workers Association Inbal Harmoni. Zvi Stepak, one of the founders of investment house Meitav, spoke at a rally in Herzliya, while veteran technology entrepreneur Dov Moran addressed protesters in Kfar Sava.

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairperson Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism Party) will resume the session on the legislation introducing the changes to the judicial system this week. Tomorrow (Monday) the committee is due to vote on changes to the make-up of the judicial appointments committee giving the ruling coalition effective control, and on legislation preventing the Supreme Court (sitting as the High Court of Justice) from overturning laws designated as Basic Laws. Rothman is also promoting measures preventing the High Court of Justice from striking down any law unless the decision is unanimous by all the justices, and enabling the Knesset to override such a decision by a simple majority of 61 of the 120 members.

