Anti-tank fire from Lebanon injures four IDF soldiers

With US President Joe Biden due to arrive in Israel today, IDF forces responded with artillery fire last night to anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon at Shtula, near the Lebanese border. Four IDF soldiers are reported injured. This followed the declaration by Hezbollah of a "Day of Anger" following the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which is reported to have killed hundreds of people. Jordan has announced the cancellation of the quadrilateral summit that was due to take place today in Amman with the participation of President Biden, King Abdullah of Jordan, Palestinian Authority chairperson Mahmoud Abbas, and President Abdel el-Sisi of Egypt.

The IDF spokesperson has officially stated, "after a comprehensive investigation", that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the blast, which was apparently caused by a rocket aimed at Israel that misfired and hit the hospital. The spokesperson said that the IDF was not operating in the area at the time of the blast. Nevertheless, there has been widespread condemnation of Israel for the incident, and pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been taking place in several countries, among them Morocco, the US, Turkey, Libya, and Yemen.

The IDF has urged residents of Gaza to evacuate to the humanitarian enclave at Al Mawasi on the southern coast of the Gaza Strip, and said that international humanitarian aid will be channeled to the area "as necessary".

