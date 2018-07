Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 94-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ora St. was sold for NIS 2.49 million. A 92-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haetzel St. was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment wirth an elevator and parking on Rimlet St. in the Marom Nave neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 87-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'maagal St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 40-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - Spirit).

Givatayim: A 90-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and double parking space on Hamigdal St. in the Givat Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.09 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Gensin St. in the Givat Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million (Ofer Mizrahi Real Estate Agents and Marketing).

Lod: A 40-sq.m. one-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arba Onot St. in Ganei Aviv was sold for NIS 590,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Albert Einstein St. in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with a 30-sq.m. garden, parking but no elevator on Taltan St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1 million. A 120-sq.m, four-room, fourth floor penthouse with a 30-sq.m. roof balcony, parking but no elevator on Aharon Lublin St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million. A 260-sq.m. six room house with a 120-sq.m. garden on Havatzelet St. in the Neve Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Keller Williams).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 130-sq.m., five-room, first and second floor duplex apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Anilevich St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv: A renovated 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. roof balcony, elevator and parking on Edward Bernstein St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 12,000 per month (Mangal Real Estate Agency).

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Itamar St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 7,100 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

