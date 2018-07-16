Apartments sold and rented

search
16 Jul, 2018 15:26
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Modi'in, Ramle and Arad.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Herzliya:A 153-sq.m., five-room, 3rd and 4th floor apartment with a 126-sq.m. roof area, with an elevator and parking on Yehoshua Bin-Nun St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.4 million (RE-MAX - Star).

Ramat Hasharon: A 120-sq.m. five-room, ninth floor apartment on Hasadot St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.93 million. A 125-sq.m. penthouse with a 30-sq.m. balcony on Haganim St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.85 million (Ofek Real Estate).

Modi'in: A 118-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Haluach Haivri St. in the Karamim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.31 million. A 122-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor garden apartment with an 80-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Migdal Halevanon St. in the Massua neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 2.18 million (RE-MAX - More).

Ramle: A 51-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment, with a 26-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Harav Avraham Hillel St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 815,000. A 55-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Harav Maimon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 830,000 (Keller Williams).

Beersheva and the south
Arad: A 55-sq.m. two-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Chen St. in the city center was sold for NIS 260,000. A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, ground floor garden apartment with parking but no elevator on Ben-Yair St. in the city center was sold for NIS 400,000. A 110-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Nakar St. in the Maof neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 820,000.

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 200-sq.m., 5.5-room, semi-detached house with a 100-sq.m. yard on Romema St. in the Neot Afeka neighborhood was leased for NIS13,200 per month (RE-MAX - Place). A 100-sq.m., four-room, first and second floor duplex with a 60-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Tirosh St. in the Ravivim neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

