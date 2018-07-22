Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Kehilat Venezia St. in the Neot Afeka Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.29 million (Ackerman Real Estate Sales).

Givatayim: A 122-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hama'avak St. was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 84-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ha'amal St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 168-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 39-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ben Tzvi St. was sold for NIS 5.5 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 120-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahaganah St. in the Givat Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.76 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahaganah St. in the Givat Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.56 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Ashdod: A 100-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an 11-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tapuz St. in the Tet Zayin Quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 140-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tapuz St. in the Tet Zayin Quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 55-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Harav Kuk St. in the Bet Quarter in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.07 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 120-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Harav Nissim St. in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.35 million (Keller Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hahida St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 590,000. A 72-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Moshe Sharet St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 575,000. A 120-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yisrael Galili St. in the Ramot neighborhood on the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hashalom St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 600,000.

Rentals

Givatayim: A 90-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Aravei Nahal St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 6,500 per month (RE-MAX - Focus). A 130-sq.m., five-room, second floor roof apartment with a 65-sq.m. roof, parking but no elevator on Poalei Harekevet St. was leased for NIS 8,000 per month (Ofer Mizrahi Real Estate Agency & Marketing).

