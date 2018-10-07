Apartments sold and rented

search
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, Ra'anana, Netanya, Rehovot and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Holon: A 90-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an 80-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Safed St. in the Kiryat Sharet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.79 million (RE-MAX - Evanav).

Bat Yam: A 50-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Hatzipornim St. in the Ramat Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 1 million. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Yehuda St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 70-sq.m, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yerushalayim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million (Keller Williams).

Ra'anana: A 288-sq.m. eight-room house with a 130-sq.m. garden with parking on Asher St. was sold for NIS 4.93 million. A 136-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Hasahlab St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Netanya: A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hagilboa St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on A.D. Gordon St. was sold for NIS 1.53 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 95-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Aharon Miskin St. in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 850,000. A 140-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bezalel St. in the Bet neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 50-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hashalom St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 565,000. A 57-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Alexander Yanai St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 90-sq.m. 4.5-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda Burla St. in the Lamed Plan in the north of the city was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Ramat Gan:A 45-sq.m., two-room ground floor garden apartment with a 30-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Maaley Hazvi St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 4,000 per month. A 90-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Uziel St. in the city center was leased for NIS 5,200 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).
Rehovot:A 90-sq.m., three-room, semi-detached house on a 437-sq.m. lot on Arthur Ruppin St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month. A 105-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaakov St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

