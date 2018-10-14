search
Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
14 Oct, 2018 15:49
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon and Herzliya.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 115-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment, with an elevator but no parking on Yehuda Burla St. in the Nayot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.97 million.
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 75-sq.m. three-room, seventh floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Mahal St. in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.725 million. A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Michael Angelo St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 80-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Haim Bar-Lev St. in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 85-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Avtalion St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arieh Ben-Eliezer St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Talpiot St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 109-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shaar Yishuv St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 70-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Safed St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 75-sq.m. 3.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Hoz St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.14 million (Keller Williams).

Herzliya: A 50-sq.m. 2.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Menachem Ben Srok St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 84-sq.m. 3.5-room, ninth floor apartment, with a storage room, elevator and parking on Sokolov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 120-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment, with a 19-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hanna Rubina St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 65-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rothschild Boulevard was leased for NIS 16,500 per month. A 132-sq.m., six-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 8,500 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 70-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Barkai St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,000 per month (RE-Max - 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

