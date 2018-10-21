Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 98-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ambassador Shlomo Argov St. in Arnona was sold for NIS 2.32 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 113-sq.m. 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Carmel St. in the Ahuza Hanasi neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 83-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Bar Shaul St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 60-sq.m., three-room apartment with a storage room and parking but no elevator on Kadish Luz St. in the Avivim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 565,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hannah Senesh St. in the city center was sold for NIS 725,000 (RE-MAX - Family).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 124-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nachum Sneh St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Masada St. in the city center was sold for NIS 770,000. A 55-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Marvad Haksamim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 690,000. A 114-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Sokolov St. in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 880,000. A 104-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Kahiri St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Sderot: A 80-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yigal Allon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 570,000. A 88-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bialik St. in the Neot Eshkol neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 575,000. A 78-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yigal Allon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 590,000 (RE-MAX - Shelley).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 60-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Uri Nissan St. in the Hillel neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - 100%).

Rehovot: A 150-sq.m., five-room, ninth and tenth floor duplex apartment with a 50-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Prof. Yehudit Birk St. was leased for NIS 7,000 per month. A 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Aharon Eisenberg St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 2,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2018

