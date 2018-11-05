search
Apartments sold and rented

5 Nov, 2018 15:28
Ori Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Holon, Modi'in, Kfar Saba and Netanya.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 60-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with a storage room but no elevator and no parking on Sokolov St. was sold for NIS 1.46 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 52-sq.m., two-room ground floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Shderot Levi Eshkol was sold for NIS 1.29 million. A 76-sq.m. , four-room, ground floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Yechiel Droner St. in Talpiot was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 86-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Shay Agnon St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).
Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 65-sq.m. three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Givat Hatachmoshet St. was sold for NIS 1.38 million (RE-MAX-Evenat).

Kfar Saba: A 116-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Anna Frank St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 84-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment on Gordon st. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Hamacabee St. in the Yoseftal neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1 million. A 136-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, 12-sq.m. balcony, and parking on Ehud Manor St. in the Yaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A renovated 101-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony on Hadekel St. in the Eli Cohen neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Modi'in: A 100-sq.m. three-room, first floor garden apartment with an 80-sq.m. garden and parking on Hativat Hanahal St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Schumacher Real estate). A 104-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, parking and an elevator on Emek Ayalon St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - More).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: a 90-sq.m., four-room, garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden with parking but no elevator on Kaf Tet be'November St. was leased for NIS 8,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 97-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shtulim St. in the southeast of the city was leased for NIS 6,100 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Netanya: A 89-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Prophet St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2018

