Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 60-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with a storage room, no elevator and no parking on Sokolov St. was sold for NIS 1.465 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 82-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Derekh Bethlehem was sold for NIS 1.86 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Ramat Raziel: A 130-sq.m. 4.5-room house on a 620-sq.m. lot with parking on Lotem St. on Ramat Raziel was sold for NIS 3.7 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 70-sq.m. three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rabinovich St. was sold for NIS 1.410 million. A 100-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with an 8.5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Dolphin St. was sold for NIS 1.825 million. A 65-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hashmonaim St. was sold for 1.29 million. A 50-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment on Amoraim St. was sold for NIS 1.235 million (Keller Williams).

Rishon Lezion: A 82-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation on Hahadarim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Tabenkin St. was sold for NIS 570,000. A 67-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yitzhak Schiffer St. was sold for NIS 675,000. A 72-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Abarbanel St. was sold for NIS 560,000. A 82-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Arye Dulzin St. was sold for NIS 900,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 110-sq.m. five-room house on a 300-sq.m. lot on Borochov St. was leased for NIS 5,500 per month. A 89-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Prophet St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 100-sq.m., three-room garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking was leased for NIS 2,600 per month (RE-MAX - Hair Hahadasha).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018