Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 105-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Malkhei Yisrael St. was sold for NIS 3.5 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Givatayim: A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room roof apartment with parking but no elevator on Hapalmach St. was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 81-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bloch St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A renovated 64-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Harish: A 54-sq.m. five-room, fifth and sixth floor duplex apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Haoren St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 104-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Bareket St. was sold for NIS 925,000 (RE-MAX - Ha'ir Hahadasha).

Ashdod: A 142-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Exodus Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 180-sq.m., six-room, ninth floor apartment with a 100-sq.m. balcony, storage room, an elevator and parking on Nahal Lachish St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 72-sq.m. three-room house with a 120-sq.m. garden with parking on Mohliver St. was sold for NIS 815,000. A 110-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, but no elevator or parking on Mishoel Moran St. was sold for NIS 815,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 140-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 130-sq.m. balcony with parking on Casspi St. was leased for NIS 11,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevasseret Zion: A 80-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony and storage room but no parking on Hate'ena St. was leased for NIS 3,400 per month.

