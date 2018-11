Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Almagor St. in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 1.73 million (Ackerman Real Estate).

Ra'anana: A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Eli Cohen St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 210-sq.m. seven-room house on three floors with an 80-sq.m. garden on Hahorsha St. was sold for NIS 3.8 million (RE-MAX - One).

Kfar Saba: A 84-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 140-sq.m. garden and parking on Gordon St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 121-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Uzi Narkiss St. was sold for NIS 2.05 million (RE-MAX - ONE). A 85-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Hasharon St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A renovated 101-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hadekel St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 57-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mivtza Ovda St. was sold for NIS 515,000. A 90-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Uzi Narkiss St. was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sha'ar Hagai St. was sold for NIS 785,000. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yitzhak Rager St. was sold for NIS 800,000. A 72-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hazani St. was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 82-sq.m. three-and-a-half-room, 17th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 133-sq., five-room, eighth floor penthouse, with a 25-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yehuda Gorodeisky St. was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

