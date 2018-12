Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 132-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Amnon and Tamar St. was sold for NIS 2.493 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on KKL St. was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 180-sq.m., five-room, ninth floor penthouse with a 180-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. was sold for NIS 7.2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 50-sq.m., five-room, third floor garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Hanotrim St. was sold for NIS 2.49 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Netanya: A 84-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hagalil St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Beeri St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 148-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 91-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 82-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ahavat Zion St. in the Neve Eshkol neighborhood was sold for NIS 580,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 90-sq.m. four-room, garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden with parking but no elevator on Kaf Tet Be'November St. was leased for NIS 8,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon Jerusalem).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 85-sq.m. three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. was leased for NIS 6,200 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

