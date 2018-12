Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Yaakov Politzky St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million (RE-Max - Hazon). A 67-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yitzhak Schiffer St. was sold for NIS 675,000 (RE-MAX - Plus). A 90-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a storage room, elevator but no parking on Burla St. in the Nayot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 57-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.4 million (Anglo-Saxon Jerusalem).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 90-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yitzhak Benari St. was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hanasi Harishon St. was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 140-sq.m., six-room, third and fourth floor apartment with two 14-sq.m. balconies, storage room, elevator and parking on Shin Ben Zion St. was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatzanchanim St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 101-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hadekel St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Habanim St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Haifa and the north

Haifa Bay:A 100-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden, parking but no elevator on Hermon St. in Kiryat Bialik was sold for Nis 920,000. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jabotinsky St. in Kiryat Yam was sold for NIS 735,000 (RE-MAX - FAMILY).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 80-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Bialik St. was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 105-sq.m., 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sanhedrin St. was leased for NIS 6,500 per month. A 50-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Karsky St. was leased for NIS 2,900 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2018

