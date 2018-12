Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 62-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment which is slated for urban renewal on La Guardia St. in Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Ramat Gan: A 70-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Haroeh St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 57-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Bat Yam: A 52-sq.m. two-room, 19th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haneviim St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Pearlstein St. was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Harav Maimon St. was sold for NIS 1.36 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 265-sq.m., seven-room, detached house on a 240-sq.m. lot on Izmargad St. was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 190-sq.m., six-room, detached house, on a 511-sq.m. lot on Hashekamim St. in Ramataim was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 320-sq.m., five-room semi-detached house on a 360-sq.m. lot with a basement on Hazamir St. in Ramot Menachem was sold for NIS 5.5 million. A 470-sq.m. lot available for immediate construction on Alexander Hagadol St. in Neve Neeman was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 115-sq.m., four-room apartment with a balcony, storage room and parking on Simtat Ha'alon St. in Ramataim was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Lod: A 78-sq.m. four-room, third and fourth floor duplex apartment, with a 36-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Yoav Dei St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 80-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hanagid St. was leased for NIS 4,900 per month. A 132-sq.m. four-room (converted from five rooms), sixth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Homa Ve'Migdal St. was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2018

