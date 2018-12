Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Kiryat Arba: A 150-sq.m. five-room, house with a 283-sq.m. garden on Eretz Hemda St. was sold for NIS 1.285 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment was sold for NIS 600,000. A 79-sq.m., 3.5-room apartment, second floor apartment was sold for NIS 505,000.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 92-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment on Luria Street was sold for NIS 3.225 million. A 51-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment on Levontin Street was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Tiomkon St. was sold for NIS 2.783 million. A 59-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Kaminska St. was sold for Nis 1.4 million. A 97-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Frishman St. was sold for NIS 7.8 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 92-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment on Hameri Haivri St. was sold for NIS 790,000. A 86-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Anatot St. was sold for NIS 890,000. A 225-sq.m., six-room house on Yehosophat St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 79-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Ivtzan St. was sold for NIS 810,000.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 75-sq.m., two-room, above 55th floor apartment with a storage room and parking in Aviv Tower in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district was leased for NIS 7.500 per month.

Netanya: A 119-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shderot Chen was leased for NIS 4,800 per month.

