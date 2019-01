Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 130-sq.m. five-room, ground floor apartment on Aravei Nahal St. was sold for NIS 3.51 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Gush Etzion St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 99-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Hama'agal St. was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 100-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

Hadera: A 134-sq.m. five-room, ninth floor apartment on Milchemet Yom Hakippurim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.525 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Yerushalayim St. was sold for NIS 1.255 million. A 119-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Alexander Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 167-sq., six-room house on Hadekel St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 124-sq.m., five-room, 12th floor apartment on Hemda Street in the Neve Peres neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.228 million. A 95-sq.m, 5.5-room, first floor apartment with and 11-sq.m.yard on Derekh Hayam was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 122-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment on Maalot Habotzrim St. was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment on Albert Schweitzer St. in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 2.06 million.

Katzrin: a 75-sq.m., three-room, semi-detached house on Zevitan St. was sold for NIS 700,000. A 147-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on Kokhba St. was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 105-sq.m., five-room apartment on Geva St. was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Admon st. was sold for 420,000.

