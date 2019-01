Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 104-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment on Hashfela St. was sold for NIS 3.33 million. A 124-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment on Ussishkin St. was sold for NIS 3.165 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment on Alexandroni St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 136-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Arnon St. was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Ness Ziona: A 127-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment on Haimahot St. was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 135-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment on Avner Ben Ner St. was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Emek Hashoshanim St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 100-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Haminyan Harishon St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Ben Ami St. in Givat Harakefet was sold for NIs 530,000.

Afula: A 73-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Haliyah St. was sold for NIS 500,000. A 85-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment on Yaakov Kinamon St. was sold for NIS 600,000. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Keren Hayesod St. was sold for NIS 900,000. A 78-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 610,000. A 124-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Menachem Begin Boulevard was sold for NIS 870,000. A 96-sq.m., semi-detached hose on Trumpledor St. was sold for NIS 1.15 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A partially renovated 60-sq.m. two-room apartment with an air-conditioner on Marim Hahahshmonait St. was leased for Nis 5,650 per month (Mangal Real Estate). A 50-sq.m., second floor studio apartment with no elevator and no parking on Tushia St (in the Hamasger neighborhood) was leased for NIS 3,000 per month (Home Real Estate Agency).

