Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 130-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment on Heh B'Iyar St. was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Hehalutzim St. was sold for NIS 2.56 million. A 153-sq.m., five-room, 42nd floor apartment was sold for NIS 6.52 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Bilu St. was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 51-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment on Akiva Eiger St. was sold for NIS 1.42 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 105-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment on Mivtza Nachshon St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 106-sq.m., six-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 128-sq.m. yard on Rabbi Yehuda Hanasi St. was sold for NIS 3.22 million. A 104-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Hatizmoret St. was sold for NIS 1.975 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 37-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Yosef St. was sold for NIS 720,000. A 180-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor penthouse with a 10-sq.m roof garden on Rut St. was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 131-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment in an urban renewal project on Tzafririm St. was sold for NIS 3.88 million. A 82-sq.m., two-room, ground floor, garden apartment with a 182-sq.m. yard on Eilat St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment on Miriam Hahashmonaim was leased for NIS 5,650 per month.

Harish: A 50-sq.m. store in lot 40 on Haodem St. was leased for NIS 8,775 per month (RE-MAX).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019