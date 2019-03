Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 65-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Hamri St. was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 24-sq.m., one-room, ground floor apartment on Katznelson St. was sold for NIS 1.245 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Rachel St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 94-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Remez St. was sold for NIS 3.17 million.

Herzliya: A 190-sq.m., six-room house on a 170-sq.m. lot on Simtat Koren in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 3.5 million.

Mazkeret Batya: A 59-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Eliyahu Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room house with a 133-sq.m. yard on Ela St. was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room garden apartment on Rafi Suissa St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Hashotrim St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million.

Gedera: A 294-sq.m. six room, semi-detached house on Nahal Taninim St. was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with a 320-sq.m. yard on Rotem St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 236-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 170-sq.m. six-room, semi-detached house on Rabi Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 2.435 million.

Beersheva and the south

Mitzpe Ramon: A 72-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Maaleh Hadekel St. was sold for NIS 505,000. A 127-sq.m., 4.5-room, ground floor garden apartment on Nahal Tzichor St. was sold for NIS 890,000. A 110-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Mishor St. was sold for NIS 660,000. A 79-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Arod St. was sold for NIS 535,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019