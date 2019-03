Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 85-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Eilat St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 76-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Kedoshei Kahir St. was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 143-sq.m. 5.5-room, 13th floor apartment on Hadas St. was sold for NIS 3.28 million. A 89-sq.m., 3.5-room, ground floor apartment with a 45-sq.m. roof and 114-sq.m. yard on Hatzanchanim St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 170-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor penthouse with a 100-sq.m. balcony, elevator, storage room and two parking spaces on Kaplan Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million.

Haifa and the north

Nazareth: A 110-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on 5058 St. was sold for NIS 1.156 million. A 148-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on 1001 St. was sold for NIS 600,000. A 122-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Ro'os El Jabal St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on 7053 St. was sold for NIS 700,000.

Maalot Tarshisha: A 75-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Harotem St. was sold for NIs 635,000. A 134-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment on Hasahlab St. was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 60-sq.m. three-room house with a 163-sq.m. yard on Maaleh Hanarkisim St. was sold for NIS 650,000. A 66-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 535,000.

