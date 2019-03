Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 123-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and parking on Avnei Hahoshen St. was sold for NIS 2.525 million. A 100-sq.m., five-room, 14th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hakabaim St. was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sokolov St. was sold for NIS 1.775 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arlozorov St. was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Anglo-saxon).

Netanya: A 82-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Jabotinsky St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 79-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Binyamin Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.39 million. A 115-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment on Rabbi Akiva St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 108-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Havatzelet Hahof St. was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Yehuda Perach St. was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Spiegelman St. was sold for NIS 1.68 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 92-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Jerusalem Boulevard was sold for NIS 740,000. A 106-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nachum Goldmann St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Avshalom St. was sold for NIS 850,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 765,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Haifa and the north

Tiberias:A 85-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony overlooking the Kinneret, a storage room and parking on Kiah St. in the Kiryat Shmuel neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000 (Anglo-Saxon).



