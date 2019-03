Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 140-sq.m. five-room, fourth and fifth floor duplex apartment with a 35-sq.m. roof balcony and two parking spaces on Amdan St. in the Basel quarter was sold for NIS 8.3 million (TLV Premium).

Givatayim: A 90-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 88-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Poalei Harekevet St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Petah Tikva: A 75-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Moshe Hess St. was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Zeev Brenda St. was sold for NIS 1.345 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yosef Sapir St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 135-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Rothschild St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 154-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Yitzhak Hameshurar St. was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 220-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor duplex on Yasmine St. was sold for NIS 3.08 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 135-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan St. was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Ha'aliyah St. was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Arad: A 55-sq.m. two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Elazar Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 295,000. A 55-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Chen Street was sold for NIS 325,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shizef St. was sold for NIS 490,000. A 100-sq.m., 4.5-room semi-detached bungalow on a 275-sq.m. lot with no parking on Ra'anan St. was sold for NIS 800,000. A 150-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 260-sq.m. lot with parking on Nesher St. was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

