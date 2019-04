Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 74-sq.m. 3.5-room, basement apartment on Narkis St. was sold for NIS 615,000. The apartment has a lease until 2036 with a private company, which recently bought the property from the church (RE-MAX - Hazon)

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 110-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hamayasdim St. was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 90-sq.m., three-room, eleventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 2.795 million. A 126-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Anna Frank St. was sold for NIS 2.475 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 1.315 million.

Modi'in: A 164-sq.m. five-room house with a 100-sq.m. garden and parking on Mivtza Lot St. was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 21-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hagai Yisrael St. was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 131-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hativat Givati St. was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE-MAX - MORE).

Hadera: A 130-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Tarna St. was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 1.205 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Gitit St. was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, 15th floor apartment with a 21-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hatzukim St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million (Anglo-Saxon).

