Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 62-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Grunner St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.075 million. A 83-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a balcony but no elevator and no parking on Rachel Imenu St. was sold for NIS 2.64 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevasseret Zion: A 78-sq.m., three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 170-sq.m. garden on Shvo St. with a storage room and parking was sold for NIS 2.025 million.

Tsur Hadassah: A 105-sq.m. seven-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 95-sq.m. garden with a storage room, elevator and parking on Snunit St. in Tzur Hadassah was sold for NIS 1.73 million

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A renovated 54-sq.m., two-room, furnished apartment in City Tower in the Diamond Exchange district was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Nadlanchik).

Kfar Oranim: A 150-sq.m. five-room, semi-detached house, with an 80-sq.m. garden on Hapisga St. was sold for NIS 3.3 million (RE-MAX - More).

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 115-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Geva St. was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 110-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor semi-detached house, on a 200-sq.m. lot with parking on Haruvim St. was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 180-sq.m., six-room house on a 615-sq.m. lot on Hazayit St. was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 147-sq.m., 5.5-room house on a 483-sq.m. lot with parking on Hanasi St. was sold for Nis 2.555 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 115-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hasira St. was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 154-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment on hashonit St. was sold for NIS 2.19 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Hadror St. was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 77-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Duchafit St. was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: a 65-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 820,000. A 73-sq.m. three-room, second floor with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Halevy St. was sold for NIS 695,000 and leased for NIS 2,700 per month. A 94-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tiberias St. was sold for NIS 900,000 (anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019