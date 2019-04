Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Lod: A 70-sq.m. three-room ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Henry Hertz St. was sold for NIS 920,000 (Keller Williams). A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment, with no elevator and no parking on Neot Yitzhak St. was sold for NIS 930,000 (RE-MAX).

Ramle: A 80-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 870,000. A 106-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony, and parking on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 1.12 million (Keller Williams).

Ashdod: A 93-sq.m. three-room, seventh floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony and elevator but no parking on Nahal Lachish St. was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 140-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and parking on Tapuz St. was sold for NIS 1.836 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, ninth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Kinor St. was sold for NIS 2.67 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kibbutz Mishmeret: A 209-sq.m. semi-detached house on a 350-sq.m. lot overlooking 550-sq.m. of agricultural land on Kibbutz Mishmeret near Karkur was sold for NIS 4.06 million.

Rentals

Ramle: A 87-sq.m. three-and-a-half-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yoseftal St. was leased for NIS 3,500 per month.

Netanya: A 129-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking was leased for NIS 4,900 per month. A 110-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. was leased for NIS 3,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

