Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 94-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment on Haturmas St. was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 64-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Keren Hayesod St. was sold for NIS 1.365 million. A 61-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Shmuel Shrira St. was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 184-sq.m., six-room house with a 247-sq.m. garden on Hahavatzelet St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 85-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment on Haaliyah Hashnia St. was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 127-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment on Avdimi St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 97-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment on Avraham Lessin was sold for NIS 908,000.

Ramat Yishai: A 167-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house on Hahatzavim St. was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 114-sq.m. garden apartment on Simtat Limonit was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 223-sq.m. house with a 100-sq.m. garden on Egoz St. was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Simtat Halotem was sold for NIS 1.46 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment on Marmarek St. was leased for NIS 4,100 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2019

