Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 145-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment on Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 2.83 million. A 115-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 187-sq.m, five-room, 10th floor apartment on Shvil Hazahav St. was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 102-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment on Mivtza Kadesh St. with a 105-sq.m. roof area was sold for NIS 2.7 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 68-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment on Magdiel St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor apartment on Hatzanchanim St. was sold for NIS 2.11 million. A 113-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor apartment on Ephraim Katzir St. was sold for NIS 2.145 million. A 130-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment on Mashabim St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 70-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with a 65-sq.m. balcony on Rashi St. in Upper Hadar was sold for NIS 650,000.

Beersheva and the south

Mitzpeh Ramon: A 74-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Arod St. was sold for NIS 266,000. A 139-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Eilat was sold for NIS 1 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Nahal Grofit St. was sold for NIS 450,000. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Grofit St. was sold for NIS 297,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2019

