Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 54-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Pinchas Wasserman St. was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 36-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Iceland St. was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 102-sq.m., six-room, second floor apartment on Zeev Scharf St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 89-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Maagalot Harav Pardes St. was sold for NIS 1.635 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 54-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 70-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Bat Ayin St. was sold for NIS 3.08 million. A 186-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment on Bloch St. was sold for NIS 10.34 million. A 114-sq.m., 4.5-room, eighth floor apartment on Kitzis St. was sold for NIS 4.8 million.

Bat Yam: A 70-sq.m. three-room, eighth floor apartment on Harav Maimon St. was sold for NIS 1.36 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Tivon: A 77-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet St. was sold for NIS 1 million. A 211-sq.m., five-room house on Narkissim St. was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment on Hashkedim St. was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 178-sq.m. house on Nahal Kedumim St. was sold for NIS 2.38 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019