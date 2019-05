Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 130-sq.m. five-room, 18th floor apartment on Komemiyot St. was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 51-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Rothschild St. was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 74-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment on Balfour St. was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 102-sq.m., four-room, 16th floor apartment on Nissenbaum St. was sold for NIS 2.13 million.

Netanya: A 129-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Mishpacha Malevsky St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Pinchas Lavon St. was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 92-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment on Mishmar Hayarden St. was sold for NIS 1.625 million. A 141-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment on Ha'agamim Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Ashdod: A 171-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 70-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Kokhav Hashahar St. was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 131-sq.m., four-room, 14th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ussishkin St. was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hezkiah Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 1.245 million. A 138-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haetzel St. was sold for NIS 1.742 million.

Harish: A 105-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shoham St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.27 million (RE-MAX).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019