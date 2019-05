Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 69-sq.m. 3.5-room, seventh floor apartment on Sela Yaakov St. was sold for NIS 1.835 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Harabi Mekutsk St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 47-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 2.056 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nadav St. in the Hatikva Quarter was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya: A 119-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 13-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Haneviim St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 120-sq.m. balcony storage room, parking and elevator on Alterman St. was sold for NIS 4.75 million.

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 128-sq.m, five-room, second floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking but no elevator on Hechalutz St. in Beit Hakerem was sold for leased for NIS 7,000 per month. A 110-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Duchafit St. in Pisgat Zeev was leased for NIS 4,200 per month.

Mevasseret Zion: A 200-sq.m. six-room house with a 40-sq.m. garden on Nof Harim St. was leased for NIS 7,400 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 130-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Einstein St. was leased for NIS 5,300 per month. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hechalutz St. was leased for NIS 5,000 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019