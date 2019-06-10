Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A six-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hannah Senesh St. was sold for NIS 3.09 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 11-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 220-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yasmin St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 145-sq.m., five-room house with a parking space on Geula St. was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 87-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE-MAX - One).

Hod Hasharon: A 75-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator but no parking on Magdiel St. was sold for NIS 1.575 million. A 76-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.575 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 67-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatalmud St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 485,000. Kiryat Gat: a 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Lachish Boulevard was sold for NIS 615,000 (RE-MAX - Alfa).

