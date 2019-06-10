search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
10 Jun, 2019 16:36
שלח תגובה במיילShlomit Tsur

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Herzliya, Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon, Beersheva, and Kiryat Gat.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Herzliya: A six-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hannah Senesh St. was sold for NIS 3.09 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 11-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Leib Yafe St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 220-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yasmin St. was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 145-sq.m., five-room house with a parking space on Geula St. was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 87-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE-MAX - One).

Hod Hasharon: A 75-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator but no parking on Magdiel St. was sold for NIS 1.575 million. A 76-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Herzl St. was sold for NIS 1.575 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 67-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatalmud St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 485,000. Kiryat Gat: a 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Lachish Boulevard was sold for NIS 615,000 (RE-MAX - Alfa).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Shlomit Tsur
 
 
Shlomit Tsur and Arik Mirovsky
 
 
Shlomit Tsur and Arik Mirovsky
 
 
Shlomit Tsur and Arik Mirovsky
 
 
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018