Apartments sold and rented

16 Jun, 2019 16:30
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Modi'in, Lod and Arad.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Modi'in: A 116-sq.m. four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony and 50-sq.m. garden, with a storage room and parking on Sara Imenu St. was sold for NIS 2.34 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with two balconies totaling 110-sq.m., an elevator and parking on Hanevi'im St. was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 113-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, storage, room, elevator and parking on Tishrei St. was sold for NIS 1.81 million.

Lod: A 63-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Fikus St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood was sold for NIS 890,000 (Keller-Williams).

Beersheva and the south
Arad: A 130-sq.m. five-room, semi-detached house with a 180-sq.m. garden on two levels with parking on Orev St. was sold for NIS 940,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 520,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Yair St. was sold for NIS 410,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 66-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Gottlieb St. was leased for NIS 6,500 per month. A 130-sq.m., 4.5-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Modi'in: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Nahal Tzalmon St. was leased for NIS 5,200 per month. A 110-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 45-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking but no elevator on Ephraim St. was leased for NIS 5,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2019

