Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Israel Eldad St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - Hazon). A 80-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shahal St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Efrat: A 170-sq.m., six-room house, with a 22-sq.m. balcony and 70-sq.m. garden with no parking on Hatea'ana St. was sold for NIS 2.08 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 135-sq.m. five-room, seventh floor apartment, with a storage room, elevator and parking on Barazani St. in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was sold for NIS 4.6 million (Keller Williams).

Ashdod: A 221-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Haalmogim St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 108-sq.m., three room, eleventh floor apartment with a balcony, elevator, and parking on Hacalanit St. in the Chet neighborhood was sold for Nis 1.515 million. A 92-sq.m. 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shavei Zion St. in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.135 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mivtza Ovda St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 640,000. A 195-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Har Meron St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 105-sq.m., three-room, 14th floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Hatikva St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Harish: A 130-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 70-sq.m. balcony on Topaz St. was leased for NIS 3,300 per month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019