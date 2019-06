Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 58-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking in advanced stages of talks about a TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit on Yehezkiel Cohen St. was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Har Hatzofim St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 109-sq.m., four-room, tenth floor apartment with a 13-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Aharon Mazeh St. was sold for NIS 1.655 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 112-sq.m. 4.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Prof. Dinur St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 210-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Sirkin St. was sold for NIS 3.6 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 77-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Oren St. in the Ramot Ben Gurion neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.11 million. A 113-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 108-sq.m. yard on Eliezer Altar St. in the Ramat Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.86 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Hayam was sold for NIS 1.32 million.

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 150-sq.m., six-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 80-sq.m. garden and 50-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking on Leo Weismann St. was leased for NIS 8,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

