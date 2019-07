Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 183-sq.m., six-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a 120-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Y.L. Baruch St. was sold for NIS 28 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment, with a 9-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Kaf Tet Be'November was sold for NIS 2.44 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an 80-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Malkei Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 2.765 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 113-sq.m. five-room, third and fourth floor roof apartment with a 60-sq.m. roof, with parking but no elevator on David Elazar St. was sold for NIS 1.67 million (RE-MAX - Evanav)

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 137-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an 11-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking on Hanasi St. was sold for NIS 1.698 million. A 180-sq.m., six-room house on a 400-sq.m. lot on Habotnim st. was sold for NIS 2.825 million. A 131-sq.m., five-room house on a 200-sq.m. lot on Arugot st. was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 30-sq.m., two-room house on a 1,250-sq.m. lot on Hashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019