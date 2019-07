Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 110-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Binyamin St. was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yaakov St. was sold for NIS 1.57 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 90-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Exodus St. was sold for NIS 820,000 (RE-MAX - Alfa).

Arad: A 160-sq.m. five-room house on a 750-sq.m. lot on Mivtza Lot St. was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 160-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda St. was sold for NIS 950,000. A 95-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ben Yair St. was sold for NIS 420,000. A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arava St. was sold for NIS 455,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A renovated 110-sq.m. four-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Shulamit St. was leased for NIS 10,000 per month (Mangal Real Estate). A 100-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Mahal St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Rehovot: A 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Levin Epstein St. was leased for NIS 3,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019