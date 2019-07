Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 255-sq.m., six-room house on three levels in a 280-sq.m. lot on Laskov St. was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room apartment with an elevator, storage room and two parking spaces on Hapa'amonim St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million (Keller Williams).

Holon: A 70-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment on Trumpledor St. was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Shderot Jerusalem was sold for NIS 1.44 million.

Lod: A 78-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Kedoshei Mizrich St. was sold for NIS 885,000. A 115-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Hannah Senesh St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 82-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Natan Schwartz St. was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Natan Regevim St. was sold for NIS 990,000.

Gedera: A 175-sq.m. six-room house on a 247-sq.m. lot on Oferim St. was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Habiluim St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 48-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment on Hatamarim St. in the Hamalacha quarter was sold for NIS 493,000.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Gedera: A 140-sq.m. five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Savion St. was leased for NIS 6,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

