Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 72-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Zalman Meisel St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Arnon Street was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 100-sq.m., 3.5-room, 25th floor apartment on Hahaskala St. was sold for NIS 3.35 million.

Givatayim:A 103-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment in a building after a Tama 38 earthquake retrofit with a 7-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hashomer St. was sold for NIS 2.45 million (Mor Properties).

Yavne: A 127-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 100-sq.m. yard on Haalmog St. was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 96-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Hacalanit St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 105-sq.m., four-room, ground floor, garden apartment with a 90-sq.m. yard on Hanofer St. was sold for NIS 1.95 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa:A 323-sq.m., six-room, second floor apartment on Albert Schweitzer St. was sold for NIS 3.235 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 139-sq.m. yard on Shoshanat Hacarmel St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Zerubavel St. was sold for NIS 1.92 million.

